Sharing what's new at Fazoli's

Fazoli's is serving up new foods. Get a taste of what's new on the menu at the Lexington-based Italian restaurant chain and see how they're teaming up with Cheez-its.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 11, 2023
Fazoli's is serving new foods. The Lexington-based Italian restaurant chain has teamed up with Cheez-It to test four new mac and cheese dishes that are only available at Lexington Metro locations. The Baked Mac & Cheez-It is also available with buffalo chicken, honey BBQ, and meatballs. Fazoli's also has new Meatball, Original Italian, and Club subs that are served hot. You can place orders and get special deals at the Fazoli's Rewards App or their website https://fazolis.com/.

Fazoli's new Baked Mac & Cheez-It is only available at Lexington Metro locations.

