Shelia Bayes Jewelers celebrates 30 years in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shelia Bayes opened her jewelry store in 1993 in Lexington, and this year she celebrates 30 years of helping people celebrate their own memorable moments.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers will mark the milestone with a special event on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at her new location at 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190.

She will be giving away 30 carats of lab-created diamonds and offering 30% off storewide (some exclusions apply.) There will also be five exclusive trunk shows.

Call the store at (859) 225-4043 or learn more at https://sheliabayes.com/.

