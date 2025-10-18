Shelia Bayes Jewelers gives back

A small business in Lexington is giving back in a big way. The American Heart Association has named Shelia Bayes a Leader of Impact. The owner of Shelia Bayes Jewelers is giving customers a chance to sell their gold and sterling silver through her "Heart of Gold Gold Buy" program. Now through November, she will donate a portion of all the gold and silver sales to the American Heart Association. Gold and silver prices are at all-time highs, and this is a good time to sell. Customers can either accept cash for their items or receive in-store credit and 20% off purchases in the store.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Address: 161 Lexington Green Circle

Phone: (859) 225-4043

Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers | Best in Lexington Kentucky

