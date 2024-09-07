Watch Now
Shelia Bayes Jewelers hosts John Hardy Trunk Show

The award-winning Shelia Bayes Jewelers has been helping clients celebrate life's biggest moments for more than 30 years. The store at Lexington Green carries fine jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, watches, and other accessories. Shelia Bayes and her staff also offer custom designs, repairs, appraisals, and engraving. Shelia Bayes joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her favorite pieces from John Hardy and talk about the upcoming trunk show that features the new John Hardy collection. Register in the store for a chance to win a John Hardy bracelet worth $595.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers John Hardy Trunk Show           
When: September 13-14, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.      
Where: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190      
Phone: (859) 225-4043      
Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers – Shelia Bayes FJ             
Facebook/Instagram: @sheliabayesjewelers 

