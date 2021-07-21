Shepherd's House hosting 22nd annual Run for Recovery

Shepherd's House is an alcohol and drug recovery center in Lexington that helps people free of charge. Its biggest fundraising event is the Run for Recovery. This year's event will be Saturday, July 24 at Keeneland Race Course. Learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/ShepherdsHouseRunForRecovery.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:34:59-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.