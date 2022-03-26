Shop local in Harrodsburg with Giggles & Grace

Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Kentucky's oldest city is home to some great family-owned businesses. Giggles & Grace is a boutique featuring unique clothing and home decor with gifts for all ages and all occasions. Manager Bailey White shows Jennifer Palumbo some of the most popular items for spring. Visit Giggles & Grace at 540 North College Street. Call the store at (859) 613-9532 and follow them on Facebook at (16) Giggles and Grace | Facebook.