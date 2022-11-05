Shop the Junior League of Lexington's Holly Day Market

You can shop for great gifts and help great causes at the Junior League of Lexington's annual Holly Day Market. More than 100 vendors from the Bluegrass and beyond will be part of the three-day event at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. It also includes visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, book signings, workshops, food and more. The Holly Day Market is November 11 and 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 430 West Vine Street. Proceeds benefit non-profit agencies in Kentucky. Learn more at Holly Day Market (lexjrleague.com).