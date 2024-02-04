Show your love at Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Show your love this Valentine's Day with gifts that sparkle and shine from Shelia Bayes Jewelers in Lexington Green. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with owner Shelia Bayes for beautiful gifts for any budget, from heart rings and necklaces to diamond engagement rings. Shelia Bayes Jewelers is also giving away five carats in diamonds to one lucky Best of the Bluegrass viewer. To enter, go to the Shelia Bayes Instagram account. Follow @sheliabayesjewelers and @thebestofthebluegrass on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and tag two friends. The deadline to enter is February 13, and the winner will be announced February 14.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190

(859) 225-4043

SheliaBayes.com