Shriners Hospitals offers specialized care for young athletes

Young athletes who are injured while playing a sport can get treated at a state-of-the-art facility in Lexington. Dr. Ben Wilson, MD, is a pediatric orthopaedic physician specializing in sports medicine at Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center. To make an appointment, call (859) 268-5675 or visit their website https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/locations/lexington.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 13:41:52-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.