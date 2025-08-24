Silas House writes a new chapter

New York Times bestselling author Silas House is writing a new chapter in his career. The Kentucky native will release his first mystery novel on September 30. "Dead Man Blues," written under the pen name S. D. House, tells the story of a disgraced former mayor who must team up with the sheriff who betrayed him to solve a series of murders in their small Kentucky town.

The Kentucky Poet Laureate (2023-2025) also has a new poetry collection called "All These Ghosts" that will be released on September 9. House joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest projects and read a poem called "Lunchlady" that pays tribute to his mother. He will have book signings for both books at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington. You can pre-order the books and learn more about Silas House at SILAS HOUSE - Home.