Simply Blessed Kids is a family-owned children’s boutique in downtown Lawrenceburg that has adorable clothing and gifts for children, as well as women’s clothing & accessories. Owners Shannon and Chip Carpenter share some of their most popular items and gifts for the holidays.

Simply Blessed Kids : 105 South Main Street, Suite 1, Lawrenceburg

Phone : (502) 547-8148

Website : https://www.simplyblessedkids.com/.

Shannon and Chip Carpenter, owners of Simply Blessed Kids in Lawrenceburg (Photo by Best of the Bluegrass)

One lucky LEX 18 viewer will win a prize package featuring Simply Blessed Kids and all of our Holiday Giveaway businesses. The total value is more than $4,500! For your chance to win, visit https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.