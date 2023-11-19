Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Simply Blessed Kids in Lawrenceburg

download - 2023-11-17T152010.793.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 09:30:04-05

Simply Blessed Kids is a family-owned children’s boutique in downtown Lawrenceburg that has adorable clothing and gifts for children, as well as women’s clothing & accessories. Owners Shannon and Chip Carpenter share some of their most popular items and gifts for the holidays.

Simply Blessed Kids: 105 South Main Street, Suite 1, Lawrenceburg
Phone: (502) 547-8148
Websitehttps://www.simplyblessedkids.com/

Shannon and Chip Carpenter, owners of Simply Blessed Kids in Lawrenceburg (Photo by Best of the Bluegrass)

One lucky LEX 18 viewer will win a prize package featuring Simply Blessed Kids and all of our Holiday Giveaway businesses. The total value is more than $4,500! For your chance to win, visit https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!