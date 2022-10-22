Skin Secrets Holiday Open House

Skin Secrets in Lexington is getting ready for its Holiday Open House. The 18th annual event will be Thursday, November 3 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Skincare products and gift cards will be 20% off and $10,000 in door prizes will be given away. Donate to the Angel Tree, and Skin Secrets will match your donation. The open house will be at 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 201. Pre-sale phone orders begin October 24. Call (859) 977-0141 or visit https://www.skinsecretscenter.com/.