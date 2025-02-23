Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Smooth moves with 2 Dudes Moving

two dudes moving.png
2 Dudes Moving<br/>
two dudes moving.png
Posted
and last updated

Moving can be a stressful and expensive process, but 2 Dudes Moving in Lexington promises a smooth move at an affordable price. Andrew Carey started the award-winning business in 2010, and it has grown to offer a comprehensive range of services including packing, loading and unloading, furniture disassembly and reassembly, storage solutions, labor for hire, and more. 

2 Dudes Moving in Lexington
     Address: 203 Lisle Industrial Avenue, 102
     Phone: (859) 743-6698
     Get a free estimate: Movers in Lexington, KY | Residential & Commercial | 2 Dudes Moving

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!