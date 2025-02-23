Smooth moves with 2 Dudes Moving

Moving can be a stressful and expensive process, but 2 Dudes Moving in Lexington promises a smooth move at an affordable price. Andrew Carey started the award-winning business in 2010, and it has grown to offer a comprehensive range of services including packing, loading and unloading, furniture disassembly and reassembly, storage solutions, labor for hire, and more.

2 Dudes Moving in Lexington

Address: 203 Lisle Industrial Avenue, 102

Phone: (859) 743-6698

