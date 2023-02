February 14-20, 2023, is Random Acts of Kindness Week, and Sonny's BBQ is giving back in a big way in the Bluegrass.

The restaurant chain fed a group the feeds the hungry, the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

They also made a stop in Madison County to deliver delicious meals to teachers at the Prep Academy or Richmond Head Start.

Sonny's BBQ spreads kindness year-round through its 'Q the Kindness' campaign.

Learn more about it at https://www.sonnysbbq.com/promos/qthekindness.