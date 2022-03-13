Watch
Sonny's BBQ in Lexington gives back

Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 19:00:47-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sonny’s BBQ has a new location off Winchester Road at 2341 Buena Vista Drive in Lexington. It is famous for its slow-cooked barbecue and delicious dishes. General Manager Jason Bowmar shows Jennifer Palumbo how the restaurant is serving customers and serving the community. Nominate someone for Sonny’s Random Acts of BBQ at

https://www.sonnysbbq.com/rabbq. Winners will receive a free catered dinner.

To place a takeout order, call (502) 513-3840 or visit https://www.sonnysbbq.com/.

