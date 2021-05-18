Sonny's BBQ opening, hiring in Frankfort

Sonny's BBQ is celebrating National Barbecue Month and a new location in Kentucky. Sonny's is opening a restaurant in Frankfort at 141 Bizzack Boulevard. If you are interested in applying for a job, go to the restaurant on May 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can learn more at sonnysbbq.com.
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 14:19:53-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.