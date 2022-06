LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) —

SoulFeast Week is a celebration of black culinary culture in the Bluegrass.

The ten-day event is June 17-26 in Lexington and highlights black-owned restaurants, chefs and farms. SoulFeast Week Co-Founder Marcellus Barksdale and Paige Wilson, co-owner of Mama Dee’s Coney Island in Lexington, join Jennifer Palumbo.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.soulfeastweek.com/.