Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park are brighter than ever

Enjoy spectacular sights on holiday nights at the Kentucky Horse Park. The Southern Lights Holiday Festival is celebrating its 28th anniversary with its biggest display yet featuring more than one million sparkling lights and fun activities. Elizabeth Bartlett, Kentucky Horse Park Foundation director of development, tells us what is new this year. For a complete list of activities and to buy tickets, visit https://www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights/.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 08, 2021
