Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

Enjoy more than one million twinkling lights from the comfort of your car at the Southern Lights Holiday Festival. The holiday tradition is celebrating its 29th year at the Kentucky Horse Park. It also includes the Holiday Village with Santa Claus, Animal Land, model trains and more.

Southern Lights is open nightly from November 25-December 31 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. except for Christmas night.

Tickets are $30 per carload if pre-purchased at https://www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights/.

Tickets purchased at the Kentucky Horse Park are $35 per carload.