Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

A Holiday tradition is lighting up the bluegrass. How you can experience spectacular sights on Holiday nights with Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Poster image (89).jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 19:31:11-05

Enjoy more than one million twinkling lights from the comfort of your car at the Southern Lights Holiday Festival. The holiday tradition is celebrating its 29th year at the Kentucky Horse Park. It also includes the Holiday Village with Santa Claus, Animal Land, model trains and more.

Southern Lights is open nightly from November 25-December 31 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. except for Christmas night.

Tickets are $30 per carload if pre-purchased at https://www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights/.

Tickets purchased at the Kentucky Horse Park are $35 per carload.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!