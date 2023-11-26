Southern Lights celebrates 30 years in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Southern Lights is a holiday tradition that is celebrating 30 years at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Visitors can drive through more than one million twinkling lights then park and enjoy the Holiday Village which features festive fun and food, as well as Santa Claus. Admission is $35 per carload. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Proceeds from the holiday festival benefit the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation.

Southern Lights Holiday Festival: Open nightly from November 24-December 31 (closed Christmas Day) from 5:30-10:00 p.m.

Website:https://www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights/