Southern Lights Stroll at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is getting ready for the 31st annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival. The tourist attraction is from November 29 through December 31, 2024. You can be one of the first to see this year's stunning lights displays as you race or stroll through the Lexington landmark. The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation will host the 22nd annual Southern Lights Stroll and 5K presented by CHI Saint Joseph Health Creating Safer Neighborhoods Initiative.

Southern Lights Stroll and 5K

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy., Lexington

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., 5K race starts at 6:00, Stroll begins at 6:15 p.m.

Register: Southern Lights Stroll 5K

Website: Southern Lights Stroll – Kentucky Horse Park Foundation