Southern style at Syers Browning in Lexington

Southern Living named Syers Browning one of the best home decor stores in the South. It calls the Lexington boutique a "can't-miss destination for unique items to make your house a beautiful home." The shop on National Avenue features luxury decor, curated antiques, artisanal tableware, wedding registries, and more. Owner Janice Leake shares her favorite tips to make your Kentucky Derby celebration a winner.

Syers Browning

Address: 949 National Avenue, Suite 175, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 407-1700

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or by appointment

Website: Syers Browning