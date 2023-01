A Lexington dog with special needs has found a loving home thanks to Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue shelter.

Emmerson the German Shepherd was born with spina bifida and uses a custom wheelchair to get around.

She captured the heart of Alyssa White, who drove from Virginia to adopt the puppy she says stole her heart.

Learn more about Paws 4 the Cause and how you can help at https://www.paws4thecause.com/.