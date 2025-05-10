Watch Now
Speech and Hearing Month with Bluegrass Hearing Clinic

May is Speech and Hearing Month. It is a time to raise awareness and prioritize hearing and speech health. Whether you are noticing changes in your hearing or are due for a check-up, Bluegrass Hearing Clinic can help. Dr. Shelley Heath is an audiologist with Bluegrass Hearing Clinic. She joins Jennifer Palumbo to share tips for how to protect your hearing and show you the latest technology for people dealing with hearing loss. Bluegrass Hearing Clinic has locations in Bardstown, Danville, Elizabethtown, Lexington, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, Paris, Richmond, and Somerset.

Bluegrass Hearing Clinic
Phone: (866) 979-5579
Website: Best Audiologists in Kentucky - Bluegrass Hearing Clinic

