Spooky season at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill: October is spooky season at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. The historic landmark is celebrating the Halloween spirit with trick-or-treating, spirit strolls, hayrides, bonfires, live music, and more. Billy Rankin, vice president of public programming and marketing, gives us a look at all of the fun events.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org)

Trick-or-Treating: October 18-19, 4:30-7:00 pm