Spotlight on Wellness: Get Moving with Val!

Join us for a "Spotlight on Wellness,” where we aim to help you be your best in the Bluegrass. This week, Amy Hess, who is herself a certified wellness coach, talks with fitness expert Valerie Smorol, who has a degree in kinesiology and is a certified personal trainer through the American College of Sports Medicine. Valerie, with years of experience in personal training, shares her insights on the importance of regular exercise and offers practical advice for staying motivated and getting the most out of your workout. She demonstrates 2 simple yet effective exercises that beginners can do at home right from their chair, making fitness accessible for everyone. Tune in to learn how to start your fitness journey and stay motivated, no matter your fitness level or mobility challenges. A

Additional Information:

• Guest: Valerie Smorol, Fitness Expert

• Website: www.trimbootcamp.org