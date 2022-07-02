Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Spotz Gelato adds new shops

SPOTZ FRANKFORT CROWD.jpeg
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 19:00:35-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can beat the heat with sweet treats that are made in the Bluegrass.

Beth Richardson, co-owner of Spotz Gelato, joins Jennifer Palumbo to show how to make their award-winning Kentucky Sundae and share how the business is growing with new shops in Frankfort and La Grange, Kentucky. 

For more information and a list of locations, visit their website Gelato Store | Kentucky | Spotz Gelato

SPOTZ GELATO KENTUCKY SUNDAE:
Vanilla Bean Gelato, Bourbon Caramel Sauce Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sprinkles topped with Whipped Cream 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!