Spotz Gelato adds new shops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can beat the heat with sweet treats that are made in the Bluegrass.

Beth Richardson, co-owner of Spotz Gelato, joins Jennifer Palumbo to show how to make their award-winning Kentucky Sundae and share how the business is growing with new shops in Frankfort and La Grange, Kentucky.

For more information and a list of locations, visit their website

SPOTZ GELATO KENTUCKY SUNDAE:

Vanilla Bean Gelato, Bourbon Caramel Sauce Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sprinkles topped with Whipped Cream