'Spread Good Juju Day' is Thursday, November 18

It's been more than four years since the death of a beloved Lexington teacher.

Now her family is asking others to honor her life by doing something good in her name.

Thursday would be Judy Stacy's birthday.

The longtime Beaumont middle school teacher was killed in 2017 on the interstate heading back from Georgia with her family.

Claire Crouch has the story on what her loved ones are calling "Spread Good Juju Day."

You can join the Facebook event and post your random act of kindness.

Use the hashtag "spread good juju" on social media.