Spring fun at Shaker Village of Pleasent Hill

Spring fun at Shaker Village
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 19:30:10-04

Spring is the perfect time to take a trip to Harrodsburg to visit Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. The Kentucky landmark has family-friendly events including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Family Farm Days, and Brunch with the Babies. Children ages 12 and under can hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the farm family, make crafts, take a pony ride, enjoy delicious food and much more! Register for Brunch with the Babies, and your admission for Family Farm Days is included. Register for the events now because slots are filling up fast!

SHAKER VILLAGE OF PLEASANT HILL

Easter Egg Hunt 

WHEN: Saturday, March 30 | 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. 

WHERE: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 

PHONE: 859.734.5411 

WEBSITE: ShakerVillageKY.org (Event Direct Link: Easter Egg Hunts - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org))

Family Farm Days & Brunch with the Babies 

WHEN: April 6, 13 & 20 | 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. 

WHERE: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 

PHONE: 859.734.5411 

WEBSITE: ShakerVillageKY.org (Event Direct Link: https://shakervillageky.org/events/family-farm-days-brunch-with-the-babies-4/)

