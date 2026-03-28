Spring getaways at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway right here in the Bluegrass, hit the road to Harrodsburg to experience all that Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has to offer.

Kristen Flick, Vice President of Hospitality Services, walks you through the overnight accommodations, dining experiences, and exciting upcoming events you won't want to miss.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky.

Onsite services include overnight accommodations, dining, craft shops, exhibits, a farm and organic garden and 1,200 acres of restored native prairie.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Phone: 859.734.5411 | info@shakervillageky.org

Website: Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill