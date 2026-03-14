Spring shopping at Vintage Market Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market in Lexington. The annual event features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more.
It is much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues. Admission is free for children under 12.
2026 Vintage Market Days
When: Friday, March 27 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (admission $15); Saturday, March 28 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (admission $10); Sunday, March 29 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (admission $10)
Where: Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway, Lexington
Website: Welcome to the Vintage Market Days of Lexington