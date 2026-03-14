Spring shopping at Vintage Market Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market in Lexington. The annual event features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more.

It is much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues. Admission is free for children under 12.