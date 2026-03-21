Springtime fun at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Head out to Shaker Village this April for its Family Farm Days events and epic Easter Egg Hunt. Children will enjoy activity stations, hay wagon rides, sheep shearing and story time with all the new baby farm animals. You can also grab tickets to enjoy brunch while you’re onsite.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky.

Onsite services at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill include overnight accommodations, dining and catering services, three craft shops, exhibitions in historic buildings, a farm and organic garden and 1,200 acres of restored native prairie.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Easter Egg Hunt - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Family Farm Days & Brunch with the Babies

When: April 11, 18 and 25 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Family Farm Days - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill