Spruce up your home for the holidays with Bluegrass Ace Hardware in Richmond

You can find everything you need to spruce up your home at Bluegrass Ace Hardware in Richmond. It has been serving the community for more than 40 years. They have a wide selection of tools, grills, home and garden products, and more. Visit their 30-thousand square foot store at 670 University Shopping Center and call them at (859) 623-2380. You can also visit their website, www.acehardware.com/