Spruce up your home with stylish storage solutions at California Closets in Lexington

Spruce up your home for 2026 with stylish storage solutions from California Closets in Lexington. They can transform any room in your home with custom designs, from bedrooms and home offices to pantries and garages.

You can work with an expert design consultant to personalize your style and budget. Visit the showroom at The Summit at Fritz Farm to browse their finishes and hardware and see how lighting transforms a system and space. Call for a free consultation.

Address: 115 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington

Phone: (859) 490-9529

Store Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: Lexington Showroom | Custom Closets Kentucky | California Closets

