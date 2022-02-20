'Steel Magnolias' comes to Lexington

The classic movie 'Steel Magnolias' is making a comeback on stage in Lexington. The AthensWest Theatre Company is presenting the play at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Producing Artistic Director Bo List and actress Kelsey Waltermire, who plays the role of Shelby, take you behind the scenes of the production. It runs from February 18-March 6, 2022. Tickets and showtimes are available at Steel Magnolias — AthensWest or call (859) 425-2550.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 19:00:03-05
