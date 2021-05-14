Steve Clinkscale leaves UK for Michigan

BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about UK basketball adding a one of the best point guards in the country, UK football losing a coordinator, the UK women's golf team's first trip to the NCAA Championships since 1992, and UK softball waiting to find out their NCAA Tournament. She also has a preview of the final CATSPY Awards show that airs at 7:30 p.m. on BIN Tonight.