Stitching the community together

Young people from across the Bluegrass have created a piece of art with an important message. The Leeds Center for the Arts Youth Advisory Board designed a social justice quilt and will unveil it Saturday, August 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester. Learn more at leedscenter.org.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 15:26:11-04
