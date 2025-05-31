Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Stylish solutions for storage from California Closets

ca closets.png
California Closets
ca closets.png
Posted
and last updated

Summer is a good time to get your home organized with stylish storage solutions from California Closets in Lexington. They offer custom designs for every room in your house and a wide range of budgets. Danielle Billings, designer of California Closets at The Summit, joins Jennifer Palumbo to show the latest design trends and share a special deal.

California Closets
Address: 115 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington
Phone: (859) 490-9529
Website: Lexington Showroom | Custom Closets Kentucky | California Closets

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!