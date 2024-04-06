Stylish storage solutions at California Closets in Lexington

California Closets offers custom closets and stylish storage solutions for every room. They have a new showroom at The Summit in Lexington that serves clients in central Kentucky.
Professional designers can transform spaces including walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, mudrooms, entertainment centers, garages, home offices and more. Schedule a complimentary in-home or virtual consultation.
CALIFORNIA CLOSETS
115 Summit at Fritz Farms, Lexington
Phone: (859) 490-9529
Website: Custom Closets Louisville & Lexington | Closet Designers | California Closets