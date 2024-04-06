Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Stylish storage solutions at California Closets in Lexington

Stylish storage solutions
calif closet.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 19:30:04-04

California Closets offers custom closets and stylish storage solutions for every room. They have a new showroom at The Summit in Lexington that serves clients in central Kentucky.

Professional designers can transform spaces including walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, mudrooms, entertainment centers, garages, home offices and more. Schedule a complimentary in-home or virtual consultation.

CALIFORNIA CLOSETS
115 Summit at Fritz Farms, Lexington
Phone: (859) 490-9529
Website: Custom Closets Louisville & Lexington | Closet Designers | California Closets 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!