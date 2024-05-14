Watch Now
Stylish storage solutions by California Closets

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 16:13:20-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — California Closets, located in the Summit in Lexington, KY, offers stylish storage solutions to transform every space in your house.

From custom closets to innovative storage systems, they provide personalized designs to maximize functionality and enhance the aesthetic appeal of any room.

Discover how California Closets can help you organize and elevate your home.

Additional Information:
• Business Name: California Closets
• Location: 115 Summit at Fritz Farms, Lexington
• Website: https://www.californiaclosets.com
• Phone: (859) 490-9529

