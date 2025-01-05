Watch Now
Stylish storage solutions from California Closets in Lexington

The holiday season often leaves people with new items and seasonal decorations in need of storage. California Closets in Lexington has stylish solutions to help keep you organized while meeting your needs and lifestyle. Claire Nash, design consultant for California Closets, joins Sydney DeLong to talk about the benefits of custom closet designs and how you can book a free consultation.

California Closets in Lexington
115 Summit at Fritz Farm
Phone: (859) 490-9529
Email: schedule@calclosets.com
Website: Lexington Showroom | Custom Closets Kentucky | California Closets

