Sullivan University College of Hospitality

Rob Beighey, executive dean of Sullivan University's College of Hospitality, and Emily Kunkel, Sullivan University marketing manager, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the program and to share two Kentucky Derby mocktails.

Mint Julep Mocktail

Ingredients (Makes 2 servings)



2 ounces simple syrup



1 ounce lemon juice



2 sprigs fresh mint (more for garnish)



8 ounces Ale 8



Instructions



Pour lemon juice and simple syrup in glass with the mint and muddle



Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes to infuse the mint flavor into the syrup



Fill low ball glass with ice



Pour 1.5 ounces of lemon/mint mixture into each glass



Top with Ale 8 or ginger ale



Garnish with mint and enjoy!



Kentucky Oaks Lily Mocktail

Ingredients



1.5 ounces alcohol-free vodka



1 ounce lemon juice



1 ounce simple syrup



3 ounces cranberry juice



Blackberries to garnish



Instructions



Muddle blackberries, lemon juice and simple syrup



Add cranberry juice and alcohol-free vodka and shake



Add ice and blackberries to glass



Strain into glass and enjoy!

