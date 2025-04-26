At Sullivan University, learning goes beyond the classroom. With hands-on experiences and real-world learning opportunities, students get the skills they need to do more, achieve more, and become who they’re meant to be.
Sullivan University is known as the School of Doing with career-focused programs such as healthcare, business, cybersecurity, hospitality, and more. Degree options range from certificate to doctoral level.
Rob Beighey, executive dean of Sullivan University's College of Hospitality, and Emily Kunkel, Sullivan University marketing manager, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the program and to share two Kentucky Derby mocktails.
Mint Julep Mocktail
Ingredients (Makes 2 servings)
- 2 ounces simple syrup
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 2 sprigs fresh mint (more for garnish)
- 8 ounces Ale 8
Instructions
- Pour lemon juice and simple syrup in glass with the mint and muddle
- Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes to infuse the mint flavor into the syrup
- Fill low ball glass with ice
- Pour 1.5 ounces of lemon/mint mixture into each glass
- Top with Ale 8 or ginger ale
- Garnish with mint and enjoy!
Kentucky Oaks Lily Mocktail
Ingredients
- 1.5 ounces alcohol-free vodka
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 1 ounce simple syrup
- 3 ounces cranberry juice
- Blackberries to garnish
Instructions
- Muddle blackberries, lemon juice and simple syrup
- Add cranberry juice and alcohol-free vodka and shake
- Add ice and blackberries to glass
- Strain into glass and enjoy!
Sullivan University College of Hospitality
Address: 2355 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (800) 844-1354
Website: College of Hospitality Studies | Sullivan University