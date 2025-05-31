Summer fun at Lavender in Bloom

Lavender in Bloom in Georgetown is a family farm with lots of fun events for the summer. Its Outdoor Night Market returns every Friday night in June with live music, food, and talented artists with paintings, jewelry, ceramics, and more. Owner Tessa Habash gives you a preview of this family-friendly event. Tickets are available at Outdoor Night Market | Lavender In Bloom.

Lavender in Bloom Outdoor Night Market

When: Every Friday night in June from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: 426 McClelland Circle, Georgetown

Phone: (859) 327-7141

Website: Lavender In Bloom | u-pick | 426 Mcclelland Circle, Georgetown, KY, USA