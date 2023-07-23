Summer fun at the Kentucky Horse Park

Summer is a great time to visit the Kentucky Horse Park. The Lexington landmark is getting ready for the 20th annual Hats Off Day on Saturday, July 29. It is the only day of the year when admission is free. Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Kentucky Horse Park to talk to Executive Director Lee Carter about the family-friendly event celebrates the horse industry and its impact in Kentucky. Visitors can enjoy horse and pony rides, children's activities, grand prix jumping competition, and more. For more information on Hats Off Day and a complete list of other events, visit https://kyhorsepark.com/.