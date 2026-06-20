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Summer fun available at Stepping Stone Farm in Paris

BOTB: Stepping Stone Farm in Paris
BOTB: Stepping Stone Farm in Paris
Stepping Stone Farm in Paris
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PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you're looking for a day trip that is fun for the whole family, hit the road to Paris to enjoy Stepping Stone Farm.

You can grab your own basket, pick the freshest fruit, and let the little ones have some fun on the big playground.

Co-owner Ally Vallandingham shows you why this local favorite is the perfect summer day trip for the whole family.

Stepping Stone Farm
Address: 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris
Phone: (859) 658-6060
Website: Stepping Stone Farm | Local Apple Orchard | 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris, KY, USA

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