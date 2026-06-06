Summer fun, thrilling events available at the Jessamine County Public Library

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This month's book of the month is "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern. There is a game at the center of this novel, but there are also lots of layers of different points of view and timelines. The novel explores themes of love, destiny, and magic.

The Jessamine County Public Library has a magical event coming up in June. The Spectacular Stunt Show features awe-inspiring feats of The Original Queen City Stunt Show, brought to you by the renowned Cincinnati Circus. This thrilling performance features a world-class troupe of aerialists, acrobats, and stunt performers who will push the boundaries of human ability and leave you breathless.

Learn more at Spectacular Stunt Show Evening Performance.