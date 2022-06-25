Watch Now
Summer getaway to Gatlinburg

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:00:49-04

You can celebrate the fourth of July with a great getaway to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Marisa Rios, marketing and communications specialist for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, gives you a preview of all the fun including fireworks, a patriotic parade, live music and more. Other upcoming summer events include Tunes and Tales and the Gatlinburg Crafts Fair.

Plan your Gatlinburg getaway by calling 1-800-588-1817 or visit their website Explore Gatlinburg, TN | Things to Do & The Great Smoky Mountains.

