Summer getaways to Belterra Casino Resort

Summer fun at Belterra Casino Resort
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01

If you are looking for a fun summer getaway, Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana offers a true resort experience. Beat the heat in the swimming pool, play a round of golf, try your luck at gambling, enjoy delicious dining, and catch a show all in one weekend. With our Half-Off Deal, you spend $200 and get a $400 voucher.

To plan your trip, call (812) 427-7777 or visit  https://belterracasino.boydgaming.com/

