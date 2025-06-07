Summer grilling tips from the Kentucky Beef Council

Summer is the perfect time to fire up the grill. We are kicking off summer grilling with a delicious beef recipe and tips and tricks to make grilling out delicious, easy, and cost-effective.
The Kentucky Beef Council works on behalf of Kentucky’s 32,000 farmers to increase beef demand through promotion, education, and research. Kelly Baird, Director of Communications & Events for the Kentucky Beef Council, shares Peruvian steak kabobs with marinated beef and fresh vegetables served with a tangy chili-lime sauce. You can find more information and recipes at Grilling Favorites.
Peruvian Steak Kabobs
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds beef Skirt Steak (pounded 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
- 1 zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
- 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick)
Sauce and Marinade:
- 4 limes, juiced
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 small Spanish onion, peeled and quartered
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground chiles de arbol
- 1 tablespoon Cowboy Steak & Roast Rub
Cooking:
- In a food processor or blender container, combine lime juice, oil, vinegar, onion, garlic, paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and ground chiles de arbol. Blend together until smooth; set aside.
- Add half of marinade in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef, zucchini and squash. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Sprinkle with steak and rub seasoning.
Cook's Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water 10 minutes to prevent burning on the grill.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Remove from grill.
- Serve kabobs drizzled with remaining reserved sauce.