Summer grilling tips from the Kentucky Beef Council

Summer is the perfect time to fire up the grill. We are kicking off summer grilling with a delicious beef recipe and tips and tricks to make grilling out delicious, easy, and cost-effective. 
The Kentucky Beef Council works on behalf of Kentucky’s 32,000 farmers to increase beef demand through promotion, education, and research. Kelly Baird, Director of Communications & Events for the Kentucky Beef Council, shares Peruvian steak kabobs with marinated beef and fresh vegetables served with a tangy chili-lime sauce. You can find more information and recipes at Grilling Favorites.

Peruvian Steak Kabobs
Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds beef Skirt Steak (pounded 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
  • 1 zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
  • 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick)

Sauce and Marinade:

  • 4 limes, juiced
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 small Spanish onion, peeled and quartered
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground chiles de arbol
  • 1 tablespoon Cowboy Steak & Roast Rub

Cooking:

  1. In a food processor or blender container, combine lime juice, oil, vinegar, onion, garlic, paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and ground chiles de arbol. Blend together until smooth; set aside. 
  2. Add half of marinade in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef, zucchini and squash. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.
  3. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Sprinkle with steak and rub seasoning.
    Cook's Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water 10 minutes to prevent burning on the grill.
  4. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Remove from grill.
  5. Serve kabobs drizzled with remaining reserved sauce.
