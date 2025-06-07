Summer grilling tips from the Kentucky Beef Council

Summer is the perfect time to fire up the grill. We are kicking off summer grilling with a delicious beef recipe and tips and tricks to make grilling out delicious, easy, and cost-effective.

The Kentucky Beef Council works on behalf of Kentucky’s 32,000 farmers to increase beef demand through promotion, education, and research. Kelly Baird, Director of Communications & Events for the Kentucky Beef Council, shares Peruvian steak kabobs with marinated beef and fresh vegetables served with a tangy chili-lime sauce. You can find more information and recipes at Grilling Favorites.

Peruvian Steak Kabobs

Ingredients:

2 pounds beef Skirt Steak (pounded 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)

1 zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)

1 yellow squash, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick)

Sauce and Marinade:

4 limes, juiced

1 cup canola oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 small Spanish onion, peeled and quartered

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground chiles de arbol

1 tablespoon Cowboy Steak & Roast Rub

Cooking: