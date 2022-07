LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are firing up the grill and making two delicious dishes that are easy and packed with protein.

Kylie Trail, Brand Manager for the Kentucky Beef Council, shows you how to make beef steak lettuce cups with grilled pineapple relish and balsamic marinated flank steak.

Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak